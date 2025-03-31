Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Mainz Biomed Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 208,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $45.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Mainz Biomed as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.
