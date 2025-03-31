Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,308,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 7,084,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 755.8 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Industrial Trust
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.