Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MAKSY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.44. 31,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,563. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.
