Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.44. 31,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,563. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.