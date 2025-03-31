Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.