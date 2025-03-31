Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.
In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
