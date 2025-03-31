Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 40.09%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $347.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

