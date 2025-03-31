Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,970 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.24 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

