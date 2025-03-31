Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,897 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

