Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 126.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 183.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 168.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $116.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

