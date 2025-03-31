Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.