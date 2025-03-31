Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,724,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 3,930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
MLSPF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
