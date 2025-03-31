Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,724,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 3,930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

MLSPF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

