Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,988,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

