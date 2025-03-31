Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.