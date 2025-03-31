Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $705,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,355,000 after buying an additional 249,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,328,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,346,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,934,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 150,684 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

