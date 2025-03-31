Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MESA traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 113,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 757,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

