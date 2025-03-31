Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 5.4% increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.40.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
