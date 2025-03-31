Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MYBUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.