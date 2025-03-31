MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 56.6% in March

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.91. 4,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.36.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
