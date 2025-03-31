Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Microvast updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Microvast Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. 8,050,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,276,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

