Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – March 31st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, American Airlines Group, Mr. Cooper Group, Hims & Hers Health, Celsius, and Vaxcyte are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks represent companies with mid-range market capitalizations—typically between $2 billion and $10 billion—positioning them between the often volatile, high-growth potential of small cap stocks and the stable, established nature of large cap stocks. These stocks can offer investors a balanced mix of growth potential and stability, making them an attractive option for those seeking moderate risk and return profiles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.77. 82,090,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,056,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 168,898,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,805,571. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,751,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,675,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $16.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.31. 4,243,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,613. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $74.49 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,321,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290,148. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,263,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,843. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

PCVX stock traded down $34.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. 10,763,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37.

