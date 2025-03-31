Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -9.20%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

