Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $268.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

