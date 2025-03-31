Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.19 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $26,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

MOH opened at $322.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.98 and a 200 day moving average of $309.01. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $409.07. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

