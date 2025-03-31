Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4,272.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

