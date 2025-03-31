Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,428 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

