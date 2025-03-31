Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,008.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $5,598,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SMCI opened at $34.26 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.