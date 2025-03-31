Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 4,508,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after buying an additional 4,167,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,121,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 2,454,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 1,778,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,074. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

