Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Announces Earnings Results

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.
Mobile Streams Stock Performance
Shares of MOS opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £55.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Mobile Streams has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.38.
About Mobile Streams
