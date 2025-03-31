Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03), with a volume of 19648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.19 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

