Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Down 19.3% – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 19,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).

Mothercare Stock Down 19.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £14.19 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

