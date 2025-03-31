Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.74 and last traded at $55.75. Approximately 117,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 106,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMFC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 11,323.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.