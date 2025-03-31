Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) Director Jonathan Comerford Acquires 240,219 Shares

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Comerford bought 240,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$14,413.14.
Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of MPVD stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
