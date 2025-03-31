MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$40.17 and last traded at C$40.73, with a volume of 17346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.95.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$954.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

