MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Update

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 263,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.96.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
