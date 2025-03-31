MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Update

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 263,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.96.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

