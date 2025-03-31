Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 465.38%.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.99. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.