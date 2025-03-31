Neil Dougherty Sells 3,632 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

