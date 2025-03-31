NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

