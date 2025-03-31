NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,151,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 44,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 87,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.