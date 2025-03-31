NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $10.79 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

