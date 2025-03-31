NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,619,000 after purchasing an additional 552,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

