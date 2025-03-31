NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $97,199,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 499,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

