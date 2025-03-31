NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $291,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,623.58. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $178.03 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.13 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.