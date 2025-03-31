NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.38 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

