NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. Merus has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

