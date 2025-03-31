NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 10,929 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,048.76. The trade was a 12.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $280,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,866.49. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 341,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,863,578 and have sold 252,135 shares valued at $12,345,079. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.19.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

