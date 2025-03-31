NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 48,609 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,609 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.30. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TERN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $309,875.99. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $52,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,561.60. This represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,669 shares of company stock valued at $211,040. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

