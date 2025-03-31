Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 122,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,069. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.