Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Venator Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Venator Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 9.3% of Venator Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $933.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $971.74 and a 200-day moving average of $869.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

