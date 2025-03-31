New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,187.32. This trade represents a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. The trade was a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

