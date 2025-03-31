New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

HST opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

