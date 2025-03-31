New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average is $190.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

